City Council to vote on Tobacco 21 ordinance Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council is set to vote on the Tobacco 21 ordinance on Thursday.

If approved, the ordinance would change the legal age to buy and use tobacco products in the Alamo City to 21 years of age.

Under the revised ordinance retailers would be cited if caught selling tobacco to anyone under the new age. The person attempting to buy however would not be cited.

Some local business owners, along with two councilmen spoke out against the proposed change on Wednesday.

Retailers say it would hurt their profits.

Metro Health has pointed to the health benefits of making the change, saying it could stop many from ever picking up a cigarette.

