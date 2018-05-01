City leaders celebrate past 300 years, future of SA alongside 'tricentennial baby'

SAN ANTONIO - City officials on Tuesday honored one of the first newborns of the tricentennial with a special tricentennial baby cap and other gifts.

Judge Nelson Wolff, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and University Health System leaders held a ceremony Tuesday to commemorate the past 300 years and, at the same time, look forward to the city's future alongside the tricentennial baby.

The event marked the official launch of commemorative week.

