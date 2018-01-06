City leaders, orchestra working on short term plan to keep San Antonio Symphony afloat

SAN ANTONIO - Performers with the San Antonio Symphony said they have been down this road before, facing an uncertain future beyond their last scheduled performance this weekend.

First violinist Craig Sorgi says there’s anger, frustration and disappointment following the symphony's board of directors' decision to cancel the remainder of the season.

The decision was made after the management group Symphonic Music for San Antonio backed out of a deal to take over the symphony previously managed by the Symphony Society.

The transition was underway when concerns about an underfunded pension became an issue.

“The moral thing to do here is keep your word and at least fix what's left of this season then if you want to move on move on,” Sorgi said of SMSA.

The orchestra has 72 members, their average annual pay is $33,600 according to Sorgi.

He believes the ordeal will hurt the future of the symphony if it survives, pushing many talented members away.

“They're going to pack and go to other places which means we're going to have a massive talent drain,” Sorgi said.

Those who stay will also have to sacrifice even more.

“We're committed to this city, orchestra our community,” Sorgi said.

Parties invested in the orchestra, musicians and city leaders are currently meeting to discuss a short term solution to keep the orchestra afloat.

The city set aside about $600,000 in the 2018 budget to fund the Symphony, about 40 percent of that has already dispensed.

The last performance is Friday and Saturday as part of a Tricentennial performance, hundreds of tickets are still available.

