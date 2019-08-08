City manager to present proposed 2020 budget to mayor, City Council

SAN ANTONIO - City Manager Erik Walsh on Thursday is presenting a proposed 2020 budget to the mayor and City Council as is required by the City Charter.

The city’s fiscal year begins on Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30.

According to a press release, the budget was prepared in the month of July and incorporates the policies provided by the City Council on June 21 and has community input provided from the SASpeakUp Campaign.

Following the presentation, the City Council will consider two ordinances related to the FY 2020 Proposed Budget:

An ordinance setting the city’s proposed maintenance and operations tax rate at 34.677 cents per $100 of taxable valuation and the city’s proposed debt service tax rate at 21.150 cents per $100 of taxable valuation as recommended in the FY 2020 Proposed Budget. There is no increase in the city’s property tax rate, and;

An ordinance setting the date, time and place for two Budget Public Hearings and two Ad Valorem Tax Rate Public Hearings.

The press release said after the budget is proposed, nine city council budget work sessions are scheduled to present the proposed budget in detail to the City Council.

The city is also set to host two public hearings (Wednesday, Aug. 28 and Wednesday, Sept. 4) at City Council Chambers at 6 p.m. and will host two SASpeakUp community days and one telephone town hall meeting to gather resident input on the proposed budget.

