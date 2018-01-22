City manager weighs in on police union president's officer shortage claim

SAN ANTONIO - On Monday, San Antonio's city manager responded to the San Antonio Police Officer's Association's claims that the force is experiencing a critical shortage of officers, jeopardizing public safety.

Sheryl Sculley responded to SAPOA President Mike Helle's comments during the first day of training for a new class of SAPD cadets.

Sculley's rebuttal was in the numbers, stating lower crime numbers should speak for themselves. According to the FBI's Uniform Crime Report, homicides were down 16 percent last year; Sculley said that was due in large part to the violent crime task force.

"Mike Helle has consistently attacked me and the (SAPD Chief William McManus) for the past several years," Sculley said. "But, you know, the facts speak for themselves. Crime is down in San Antonio. Our homicide-rate reduction was 16 percent last year. We have a violent crime task force that's doing an outstanding job."

Last week, McManus called Helle's claims a disappointing effort to "mislead and scare" the public.

"We spend, as a city, two-thirds of our public funds budget on public safety because it is such a priority," Sculley said. "So, we are filling our vacancies aggressively and we have many recruit classes scheduled yet for this year, as well."

With 36 recruits in the 2018-A cadet class, Sculley said the vacancy rate is down to just over 100, which is about average for the department.

