City of San Antonio Closures for Thanksgiving

San Antonio, TX - City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday to observe the holiday. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. Other City services will operate as follows:
Open:
- Police will be on duty
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23
- SAPD’s detention center and magistrate offices
- Wednesday and Thursday collections for recycling, organics and garbage will be collected on Wed, Nov 21.
- Friday collections for recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected Friday, Nov. 23
- Dead animal collection crews will be on duty Friday, Nov. 23
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty on duty Friday, Nov. 23
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open Friday, Nov. 23
- Downtown visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday on Thursday, Nov. 22 and Friday, Nov. 23
- La Villita and Market Square will be open on Friday, Nov. 23
- Spanish Governor’s Palace will be open on Friday, Nov. 23
- San Antonio Botanical Garden will be open Friday, Nov. 23
- Pre-K 4 SA Corporate Office will be open Nov. 19-20
Closed:
- 3-1-1 will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22 with the exception of emergency concerns related to animals and traffic malfunctions
- All Metro Health clinics
- Alicia Trevino and Doris Griffin Senior Comprehensive Centers
- Senior Nutrition Sites (seniors or the general public may contact individual nutrition sites for holiday schedule information)
- Food Inspectors and Vector Control Technicians
- Parks & Recreation Community Centers
- The San Antonio Natatorium, McFarlin Tennis Center and Barrera Community Fitness Center
- Willie Velasquez and Claude Black Community Centers
- Early Education & Child Care Assistance Services Administrative Offices
- Head Start Administrative Offices and school district sites
- Pre-K 4 SA Centers closed Nov. 19-23
- Pre-K 4 SA Corporate Office closed Nov. 21-23
- Darner Central Operations Facility (including the Park Reservations Office)
- Fitness in the Park Classes
- Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
- SAPD’s Administration and Records Section
- SAFD Administrative Offices
- Brush collection will not operate Thursday, Nov. 22
- Bitters Complex (Brush Recycling), 1800 Wurzbach Parkway is closed Thursday, Nov. 22
- Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center, 8963 Nelson Rd. is closed Thursday, Nov. 22
- Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) are closed Thursday, Nov. 22
- Recycling, organics recycling and garbage will not be collected Thursday, Nov. 22.
- Dead animal collection crews will not be on duty Thursday, Nov. 22
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22
- Municipal Court, 401 S. Frio
- Development Services Department One Stop
- Alamodome Box Office will reopen on Nov. 23
- Central Library and all branch libraries will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21 and will remain closed Thursday, Nov. 22 and Friday, Nov. 23
- Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry
- La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices will be closed Nov. 22 and 23 and will reopen Nov. 26
- La Villita and Market Square will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 22
- Spanish Governor’s Palace will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 22
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square will be reopen on Saturday, Nov. 24 at regular hours