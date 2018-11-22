City of San Antonio Closures for Thanksgiving

San Antonio, TX - City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday to observe the holiday. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. Other City services will operate as follows:

Open:

Police will be on duty

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23

SAPD’s detention center and magistrate offices

Wednesday and Thursday collections for recycling, organics and garbage will be collected on Wed, Nov 21.

Friday collections for recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected Friday, Nov. 23

Dead animal collection crews will be on duty Friday, Nov. 23

Animal Care Officers will be on duty on duty Friday, Nov. 23

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open Friday, Nov. 23

Downtown visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday on Thursday, Nov. 22 and Friday, Nov. 23

La Villita and Market Square will be open on Friday, Nov. 23

Spanish Governor’s Palace will be open on Friday, Nov. 23

San Antonio Botanical Garden will be open Friday, Nov. 23

Pre-K 4 SA Corporate Office will be open Nov. 19-20

Closed: