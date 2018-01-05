City of San Antonio will turn your Christmas tree into mulch for free

SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio is helping people turn their live Christmas trees into mulch.

Customers of the San Antonio Solid Waste Department, including people who have regular curbside collection, will receive this service for free.

All trees more than 6 feet tall should be cut in half and no lights or decorations should be left on the tree.

Trees should not be bagged and no stands should remain on the tree.

No wreaths, plants or garlands will be picked up for the free mulching service.

Trees can be brought to any of the listed locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday or Jan. 13 and 14.

Pick up locations include:

Rusty Lyons Sports Center - 6300 McCullough, 78212

Bitters Brush - 1800 Wurzbach Parkway, 78216

Southeast District Center - 7402 S. New Braunfels, 78223

Southside Drop-Off Center - 5450 Castroville Road, 78227

Northeast District Center - 10303 Tool Yard, 78233

Northwest District Center - 6802 Culebra Road, 78238

Nelson Gardens - 8963 Nelson road, 78252

Eisenhower Park - 19399 NW Military Highway, 78257

Stone Oak Park - 20359 Stone Oak Parkway, 78258

Residents who don’t receive curbside collection but pay the environmental fee on their CPS Energy bill will also be able to participate in the program.

The Bitters Brush and Nelson Gardens locations are open most every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will accept trees the entire month of January.

