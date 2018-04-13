City of San Marcos warns about possible mountain lion in area

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The city of San Marcos is not taking any chances, and is warning residents about the recent sightings of mountain lions.

Off-duty San Marcos police officers made two sightings in the past month near the Purgatory Park area.

According to a release sent by the city of San Marcos, the sightings were both at dusk, which is a common time for the large cats to begin hunting.

"While most mountain lions try to avoid people whenever possible, it's important to be aware of safety measures you can take if you encounter one," Neighborhood Services Director Jeff Caldwell said.

City staff believes this mountain lion is likely a juvenile and could be using drainage areas and culverts to wander around.

Residents are urged to stay out of drainage areas and culverts, and call the San Marcos animal shelter if you see a mountain lion. The animal shelter number is (512) 805-2655.

Safety tips if you encounter a mountain lion:

Do not approach a lion.

Do not run from a lion. Running may initiate a chase; instead stand and face the animal. Make eye contact.

Do not crouch down or bend over. A human standing up is not the right shape for a lion's prey.

Do all you can to appear larger, like raise your arms.

Fight back if attacked.

Secure your pets.

