City offers low-cost vaccinations, free microchipping

SAN ANTONIO - Pet owners can cash in on freebies and discounted vaccinations through the city.

People can get their pets microchipped for free from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Animal Care Services. The facility is located at 4710 State Highway 151.

Individuals will need to present a picture ID showing proof of residency in order to take advantage of the freebie.

Pet owners can also get get their pets vaccinated at a reduced cost from 2 to 5 p.m. every Monday at Pet Shotz at 210 Tuleta Drive, Suite No. 3. Individuals can contact Pet Shotz for pricing at 210-735-1004.

