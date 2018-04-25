City officials dispute report SAPD has 'atmosphere of misogyny'

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police Chief William McManus and San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley are defending the San Antonio Police Department after a digital news organization reported the department had an "atmosphere of misogyny."

Citing several individuals who work in or with law enforcement, some anonymous, an attorney and multiple incidents previously covered at length by KSAT 12, the article quotes individuals who feel the department has a troublesome gender gap.

"Sexual misconduct and harassment of any kind is not tolerated in the San Antonio Police Department," McManus said. "The article is focused on the conduct of a few officers whom I fired for criminal and/or administrative violations. Many of the negative comments in the article were made by unnamed sources and an attorney who exclusively represents officers who have been fired for the most egregious offenses, including sexual misconduct. He should not be considered a credible source.

"The fact is we are focused on recruiting more women into the training academy, and we continue to see higher and higher percentages of female cadets in each class. Unfortunately, the promotional process below the rank of deputy chief is controlled by the collective bargaining agreement, not the chief of police.”

Sculley highlighted the creation of the Women in Policing Task Force, which has worked to recruit more women into the police force.

“As city manager and as a woman, I take great pride in the efforts SAPD has made to increase opportunities for women in policing," Sculley said. "Since 2006, the percentage of women on the force has more than tripled – from 3 percent to 10 percent. During that time, nearly 250 women have been accepted to the training academy, and 62 percent of the women on the force today began their careers during my and Chief McManus’ tenure.

"The fact of the matter is the collective bargaining agreement with the police union is a significant obstacle to improving the promotional process within SAPD because it limits the chief’s authority. Nonetheless, I created a Women in Policing Task Force focused on eliminating other barriers to employment and promotion that exist in SAPD.”

Since the creation of the Women in Policing Task Force, the POlice Department reported an 11 percent increase in female officers and detectives in specialized units. The most recent cadet class was 20 percent female, according to authorities.

Officials added findings from an online, confidential survey sent to officers. Authorities said 46 percent of female officers responded and 53 percent of respondents who were eligible for promotion noted they didn't take the promotion test because they didn't have time to study for the exam. More than 40 percent of individuals stated that they didn't take the promotion exam because they didn't want a different shift or were happy with their current assignment.

According to the statement, respondents were asked for ways to improve the current promotion process and "nearly all of the suggestions would require changes to the collective bargaining agreement," including suggestions to allow merit-based promotions, points for higher education, having an exam based on cognitive ability, removing seniority points and tying promotions to course completion rather than a test.

McManus declined an interview with the news organization for its story. His statement to the media Tuesday was his first response to the report.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.