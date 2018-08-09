City putting forth plan to help SA Symphony become self-sustainable

SAN ANTONIO - The city is putting forth a plan to help the San Antonio Symphony become more self-sustainable.

The plan comes after years of troubled financial times for the orchestra.

Part of the solution is to provide a full-time staff to help run the organization.

The plan also requires the orchestra to become more rooted in the community.

"You will see the symphony, musicians in places you have never seen, imagined. We want to bring them out in the community,” District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino said. “These are musicians that live in our community, and they are part of the community, like many other artists.”

The city of San Antonio and Bexar County became involved with the symphony in the spring when money troubles threatened to dissolve it. Since then, the organization has finished its season in the black, city officials said.

