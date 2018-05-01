City streets to be converted for safe exercise, play for 14th Siclovia event

SAN ANTONIO - Some San Antonio streets will be closed on Sunday for the YMCA of Greater San Antonio's 14th Siclovia event.

The event will travel from Roosevelt Park to Harvey E. Najim Family YMCA.

The community is invited to play along the Siclovia route, chosen in honor of the city's 300th anniversary, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m..

The free biannual event is organized by the YMCA of Greater San Antonio and turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play.

