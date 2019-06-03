City to test wireless emergency alert system on Monday

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio will be testing its wireless emergency alert system on Monday for about one hour.

The test will take place at 12 p.m. and cover a 2.5 mile radius from NW Loop 410 to Bandera Road.

A press release said the message content will be: “This is a public safety message test from the City of San Antonio. THIS IS ONLY A TEST”.

Key areas receiving the test will include the three City Council Districts (6, 7, and 8), the City of Leon Valley, the City of Balcones Heights, Ingram Park Mall, and the many institutions and hospitals that make up the South Texas Medical Center.

The city said when residents get the alert, no action will be required.

People with the WEA-enabled mobile devices will receive a notification very similar to AMBER and National Weather Service alerts. Only those in the area being tested will receive the alert.

Since its launch in 2012, the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system been used more than 40,000 times to warn the public about potentially dangerous situations.

This is the second WEA test conducted by the City of San Antonio.

