City warns about big road closure on northeast side on Thursday

The City of San Antonio's Transportation & Capital Improvements Department is warning drivers about a big road closure on the northeast side Thursday.

Crews will be closing Thousand Oaks between Wurzbach Parkway and I-35 starting at 7 a.m. to make repairs at a railroad crossing. The closure is expected to last until Friday morning.

The construction is part of a partnership between TCI and Union Pacific Railroad Corporation. Since October 2017, nine improvement projects have been completed through the partnership. More are scheduled in 2019.

