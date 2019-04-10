News

Classic Blue Bell frozen treat is back

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Blue Bell officials have announced the company's classic ice cream sandwiches are back on shelves.

Remember those delicious, chocolate wafers sticking to your fingers? 

The ice cream sandwiches went out of production in 2015 as a precaution after a listeria outbreak at the creamery.

Blue Bell ice cream sandwiches are available in stores now.

The announcement has Blue Bell fans pretty excited on social media:

