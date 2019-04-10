Classic Blue Bell frozen treat is back

SAN ANTONIO - Blue Bell officials have announced the company's classic ice cream sandwiches are back on shelves.

Remember those delicious, chocolate wafers sticking to your fingers?

The ice cream sandwiches went out of production in 2015 as a precaution after a listeria outbreak at the creamery.

Blue Bell ice cream sandwiches are available in stores now.

The announcement has Blue Bell fans pretty excited on social media:

Ice Cream Sandwiches are back! Need we say more? Ice Cream Sandwiches are creamy vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two delicious chocolate wafers. In stores now! #bluebell #icecream #bluebellicecream #sandwiches #vanilla #chocolate #chocolatewafers pic.twitter.com/732EbkdZIk — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) April 8, 2019

*sobs tears of joy* pic.twitter.com/xEA4wNVoxm — 𝕍 𝔼 𝔼 ➳ (@veebreanne) April 8, 2019

I never gave up on them pic.twitter.com/u5vU9wtnFL — Laura (@lauraleizy) April 8, 2019

My house right now... pic.twitter.com/eXNczQIHtt — Kasey Cheshier (@kcheshier78) April 9, 2019

