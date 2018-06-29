Clear bag policy in effect for July Fourth event in Leon Valley

LEON VALLEY, Texas - The city of Leon Valley will have a clear bag policy for the July Fourth event at Raymond Rimkus Park.

The following bags will be permitted:

Small, one-compartment, clutch-sized purse no larger than 5.5 inches x 8.5 inches.

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC purses and bags no larger than 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches in size.

Medically necessary bags and diaper bags after a proper inspection at the entry gate.

The following will not be permitted:

Coolers

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch bags

Seat cushions

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags

Camera bags

Leon Valley Clear Bag Policy

