Clear bag policy in effect for July Fourth event in Leon Valley

LEON VALLEY, Texas - The city of Leon Valley will have a clear bag policy for the July Fourth event at Raymond Rimkus Park.
The following bags will be permitted:
- Small, one-compartment, clutch-sized purse no larger than 5.5 inches x 8.5 inches.
- Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC purses and bags no larger than 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches in size.
- Medically necessary bags and diaper bags after a proper inspection at the entry gate.
The following will not be permitted:
- Coolers
- Briefcases
- Backpacks
- Fanny packs
- Cinch bags
- Seat cushions
- Luggage of any kind
- Computer bags
- Camera bags
