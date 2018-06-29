News

Clear bag policy in effect for July Fourth event in Leon Valley

City of Leon Valley limiting bag size, type

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

LEON VALLEY, Texas - The city of Leon Valley will have a clear bag policy for the July Fourth event at Raymond Rimkus Park.

The following bags will be permitted:

  • Small, one-compartment, clutch-sized purse no larger than 5.5 inches x 8.5 inches.
  • Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC purses and bags no larger than 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches in size.
  • Medically necessary bags and diaper bags after a proper inspection at the entry gate.

The following will not be permitted:

  • Coolers
  • Briefcases
  • Backpacks
  • Fanny packs
  • Cinch bags
  • Seat cushions
  • Luggage of any kind
  • Computer bags
  • Camera bags

 

Leon Valley Clear Bag Policy

