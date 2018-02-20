Closing arguments expected Tuesday in Uresti fraud trial

SAN ANTONIO - Closing arguments are expected to take place on Tuesday in the fraud trial of State Sen. Carlos Uresti following a one-day delay.

The delay was due to the judge working on what will be officially be read to the jury.

Sen. Uresti and co-defendant Gary Cain are facing 20 federal felony charges including fraud and money laundering.

The charges stem from their involvement in Four Winds Logistics, a now defunct oil field sand fracking company.

The government claims it wasn't a legal company but a ponzi scheme designed to swindle investors out of millions of dollars.

