Closing arguments heard, jury deliberating in double murder retrial

SAN ANTONIO - The double murder retrial of Luis Arroyo, who is no stranger to the courtroom as he had already been sentenced to 99 years in prison for escaping from the Bexar County Jail, is coming to a close soon.

The jury has been deliberating since 2 p.m. Friday, but it's unclear when a decision will be made.

There was a lot of back-and-forth in court as each side made its case during final arguments.

Arroyo is on trial for the murder of two people in 2016, which police say stemmed from an argument over a pack of cigarettes.

While in the Bexar County Jail, Arroyo escaped and was later caught and sentenced to 99 years in prison.

Prosecutors and the defense spent much of the day discussing the lack of evidence, and it appeared as if this has not been an easy case for jurors.

As the jury deliberates, prosecutors are hoping to avoid another mistrial, like the first one in 2018.

KSAT will update this story once the jury makes a decision.

