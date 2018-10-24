Clues sought in deadly shooting; Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5K reward

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for clues that lead to the arrest of those responsible for a murder that occurred earlier this year.

David D. Benavides, 36, was found shot to death Jan. 24 on a sidewalk in the 700 block of Runnels Avenue. Police are searching for clues in his killing.

According to a news release from Crime Stoppers, Benavides was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

In order to qualify for the reward, individuals must submit their tips directly to Crime Stoppers.

All calls and tips sent directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

