Clues sought in slaying of 19-year-old at NE Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving a fatal shooting from last Friday.

Benny Ray Odem III, 19, was shot and killed just before 9 p.m. at the Starcrest Apartments in the 2100 block of Northeast Loop 410.

Police said they arrived to find Odem lying on the threshold of a door, shot multiple times. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where he later died.

Witnesses told police they saw a white sport utility vehicle fleeing the scene. Police said, however, that they have not yet identified a suspect.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.