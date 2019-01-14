Co-defendant in shooting death of SAPD Officer Robert Deckard pleads guilty

SAN ANTONIO - Jenevieve Ramos, a co-defendant in the fatal shooting of San Antonio Police Officer Robert "Bobby" Deckard, pleaded guilty in court on Monday morning.

Ramos was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Deckard was shot to death by Shawn Puente during a high-speed chase from San Antonio into Atascosa County back in December 2013, officials said.

Ramos, 28, and her boyfriend Puente were both suspects in an armed robbery that took place in San Antonio. Authorities say Ramos was driving the getaway car as Puente fired at Deckard, who was chasing the pair in his patrol car.

A single shot penetrated the windshield of the patrol car, striking Deckard in the head and causing him to crash into a tree, according to police. He died 13 days later after being placed on life support.

Puente was found guilty of killing Deckard in April of 2018 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Ramos had been charged with capital murder.

