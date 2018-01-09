Coast Guard ends search for missing pilot

SAN ANTONIO - The Coast Guard called off the search Monday for the missing plane and pilot in the Gulf of Mexico.

On Monday, the Coast Guard has ended the search for the missing pilot and Cirrus aircraft in the Gulf of Mexico.

More News Headlines

The Coast Guard said in a press release that it searched 17,458 nautical square miles for approximately 79 hours.

Missing pilot Dr. Bill Kinsinger, 55, left an Oklahoma City airport on Wednesday bound for the Austin area to pick up a disabled dog. His plane never landed.

“Ending a search is a difficult decision that we put the upmost thought and consideration into,” said Capt. David Cooper, chief of incident management, with the 8th Coast Guard District. “Dr. Kinsinger was a well-loved man and our hearts go out to everyone impacted during this tragic time.”

Aircrews from Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas; Air Station Clearwater, Florida; Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina; and Aviation Training Center Mobile, Alabama assisted in the search.

The motor vessel Gas Wisdom also responded to a request for vessels in the area to assist.

The Mexican Naval Secretariat had two ships, the ARM Demacrato and the ARM Guanajuato, involved in the search.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.