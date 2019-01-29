Coast Guard families struggling through government shutdown remain uncertain about future

SAN ANTONIO - Monday was the first day back for hundreds of thousands of furloughed workers around the country, but for the Coast Guard, it was just another day on the job.

The Coast Guard was one of the government agencies that did not get paid, but service members still had to show up for work.

Erin Luellen's family was just one of more than 200 Coast Guard families in San Antonio who didn't get a paycheck during the partial government shutdown.

“We’ve really had to rearrange our lives," Luellen said. "Once we found out that this paycheck was not coming, we had to write down a list of most important — who we needed to pay, budget every single penny and figure out how much we had left for food."

Dena Vickerman said life during the shutdown was like any another other day but with the stress of not knowing when the next paycheck would come.

“My husband leaves at 5 o’clock in the morning," Vickerman said. "He’s gone every day. It’s hard knowing that he’s putting on the uniform, going to work, serving our country, serving everyone that’s in this country. It’s really hard knowing he’s still going to work, and it’s like people don’t care. The government doesn’t care."

Ivory Glenn, whose husband is also in the Coast Guard, said there was some relief to hear about the temporary deal, but they're still waiting on that first check and with the looming possibility that something like this can happen again.

"The future is still uncertain," Glenn said. "We don't know, and that's kind of the hardest thing. Unexpected bills come up, life happens. How are you supposed to deal with life when kids have to eat? Kids have doctors; kids get sick. What are you supposed to do then?"

Right now, the Coast Guard falls under the Department of Homeland Security, but Luellen, Vickerman and Glenn are pushing for legislation -- like the Pay Our Coast Guard Act, which would ensure that the Coast Guard would get paid like other branches of the military.

