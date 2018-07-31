Cockfight spectators run into woods as deputies bust up suspected rooster-fighting ring

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected cockfighting ring in a rural property on the southwest part of the county.

Investigators said a game warden came across the setup in a property about a half-mile south of I-35 on SW Loop 1604.

Six suspects were detained and ticketed for their role as spectators and several others ran into the woods.

Eight live roosters and 14 dead ones were found on the scene as well as a fighting ring and cockfighting contraband, said Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez.

“The area was not visible from the street, it was quite a distance from the wooded area where they found that ring,” she said. The investigation to determine who’s responsible is ongoing, that person or people could face class A misdemeanor charges, which carry a fine and jail time.

“They weren’t able to determine who the owner was of the property or the ring at the location so charges are still pending, possibly against the owner,” Gonzalez said.

The sheriff’s office is asking people who have information or suspect the presence of a cockfighting ring to contact law enforcement at 210-335-6000.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.