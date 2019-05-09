Cold front brings chance for storms, much cooler weather on Friday

SAN ANTONIO - A busy weather pattern is keeping rain and the potential for flooding in the forecast. A flash flood watch, that includes San Antonio is in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Saturday.

TODAY:

A cold front slides south into the area. Ahead of the front, scattered storms are forecast to develop. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. The main threat with any storm that develops will be hail. The best chance for severe weather is south of Highway 90 and I-10.

TONIGHT:

Storms are forecast to build in Mexico and some could work east into parts of South Texas. Should these storms come together into a complex, heavy rain may become an issue.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be MUCH cooler behind a front. In addition, cloudy skies and rain chances will keep temperatures in the 60s. Showers are possible through the day. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out, but severe weather is not expected.

SATURDAY:

More heavy rain may affect the area Saturday morning. This rain is forecast to push east by the late afternoon hours. Some clearing is possible by the evening.

MOTHER'S DAY:

Mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast for Sunday, with warm temperatures.

