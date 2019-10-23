Cold front bringing storms Thursday evening, much cooler weather Friday

SAN ANTONIO - After a stretch of nice weather, a healthy fall front is set to bring a change for the end of this week. Here's what to expect:

* Thursday (first half of the day): Clouds will increase, along with humidity. A stray shower or two is possible. Temperatures will once again reach the 80s.

* Thursday evening: Storms will begin to develop along an approaching front, especially in the Texas Hill Country. Some storms could be strong, with gusty winds and small hail being the main threats.

* Thursday night: The front will sweep through South Texas, bringing a line of showers and storms. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible and a few of the storms could be strong.

* Friday morning: Showers will push eastward, as clouds hold over much of the area. It'll be colder, with temperatures dipping into the 40s. Gusty north winds will stick around through much of the day.

* Friday afternoon: Expect clearing skies and cool temperatures. Highs are forecast to only reach the mid-60s.

* Saturday/Sunday: A beautiful weekend is taking shape, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s.

