Houston police chief says 2 deaths caused by 'frigid weather'

HOUSTON - Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said Tuesday he believes that two homeless people died because of exposure to freezing temperatures.

In a tweet, Acevedo asked for the public's help to assist organizations, like Homeless Outreach Team & Patrol, to get the homeless population to seek shelter.

The coldest night of the season, thus far, is expected Tuesday night. Temperatures will drop into the lower 20s in Houston.

The Houston Red Cross opened a temporary Warming Center from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday for those in need of a warm place to stay overnight.

The center has been set up in the Recreation Center at South Main Baptist Church, located at 200 Colquitt St., between Main Street and Highway 59 in Midtown.

Houstonians in need of a shelter or access to the Warming Center are asked to call 311 to be taken to one of the facilities.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.