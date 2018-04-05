College student gives drowning squirrel CPR with tips from 'The Office'

Not only is "The Office" responsible for bringing the joke "that's what she said" to the masses, but it's also responsible for saving lives. Well, squirrel lives, that is.

Natalie Belsito, a freshman at Central Michigan University, noticed a struggling squirrel in a pond on campus with her soccer teammates. After another student rescued the squirrel from the pond, Belsito took action by performing light CPR on the poor little fellow.

“Honestly, when I was doing it, I was thinking of the episode of “The Office” when they do CPR,” she told the CMU student newspaper Central Michigan Life.

For those not familiar with the reference, "The Office" had a CPR training class where the instructor gives a tip that chest compressions should go at the same pace as the beat of "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees.

Belsito posted a video of Twitter of herself giving the poor little guy chest compressions, then rehabbing him in her dorm, and finally setting him free on campus. It's truly a three-act play that has been viewed over 50,000 times.

Brought a squirrel back from the dead, what was your Wednesday like? #chipshelpingchips pic.twitter.com/htDv2ncjzI — nat belsito (@natbels7) March 29, 2018

“I just couldn’t leave it,” Belsito told Central Michigan Life. “It definitely was drowning because it was really slow when we saw it and it started to dip its head under the water,” she said.

While it's ironic that "The Office" used the tune "Stayin' Alive" to teach Micahael Scott and the employees of Dunder Mifflin CPR, the American Heart Association actually recommends singing the song to yourself if you ever have to do hand-only CPR.

You can watch the iconic scene from "The Office" below.

