Comal County Fair and Rodeo kicks off with Texas BBQ

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Mutton bustin', pig wrangling, calf scrambles and many more events are lined up for the fair and rodeo in Comal County.

This weekend marks the 126th Comal County Fair and Rodeo, and 100 teams kicked things off Saturday with some Texas barbecue to raise funds for scholarships.

The grills were sizzling ahead of the rodeo's first event of agricultural traditions. The barbecue competition categories included beef brisket, chicken halves, pork spare ribs, jackpot beans and a dessert.

The majority of participants, like Chef Ernest Servantes, were most excited to prove their Texas brisket is the best in South Texas.

"Beef is king in Texas," Servantes said. "(Brisket) is the Mount Everest of barbecue."

Servantes is no stranger to the grill or the cameras. He's a profession food competitor from Uvalde, Texas and is based in New Braunfels.

Servantes was featured on the Food Network's TV shows, "Chopped Grill Masters," "Destination America's BBQ Pitmasters," and "BBQ Pit Wars."

The Comal County fairgrounds are where Servantes made a name for himself almost 11 years ago. He still remembers the first time he competed at the BBQ Cookoff.

"I think we had one H-E-B barrel barbecue pit, a webber and like three cases of beer," Servantes said.

For Servantes, Saturday's cookoff is about reminiscing with friends and family and raising funds for scholarships by making the best barbecue in Comal County.

The Comal County Fair and Rodeo continues through September 29th. To learn about more about the events at the Comal County Fair and Rodeo, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.