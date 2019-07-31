Comal County Sheriff's Office warning residents about scam calls

COMAL COUNTY, Texas - The Comal County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a scam call.

In a Facebook post, the department said the call appears to be coming from the Sheriff's Office or another county office.

The caller claims there is a warrant for the person for reasons such as failing to appear for jury duty or for writing hot checks.

The caller then demands immediate payment to avoid arrest, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said it does not make threatening calls and will never demand payment over the phone.

