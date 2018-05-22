Come help set up Memorial Day flags at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery

SAN ANTONIO - Do you have plans on Friday? You’re invited to come help place Memorial Day flags on the gravesites of about 110,000 fallen heroes.

The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery extended the invitation to members of the community on Tuesday.

These small flags will adorn individual gravesites at the cemetery, located at 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road in San Antonio. Cemetery officials will provide the flags, although members of the community who want to bring or donate their own are encouraged to do so.

The gravesite flags are 24 inches in height. They’ll be displayed through Memorial Day.

“It is important that the flags are treated with dignity and respect and are properly placed. According to NCA policy, flags must be placed on graves in a uniform manner: one flag per gravesite, placed 1 foot in front and centered on the upright headstone or flat marker,” a statement from the cemetery said.“Cemetery staff, Boys and Girls Scouts, and other Ambassadors will be on hand to assist volunteers.”

Volunteers are asked to gather at 5 p.m. Friday at the assembly area of the cemetery.

As far as driving to the cemetery and parking are concerned, volunteers should enter through the main gate on Harry Wurzbach Road. Staff members will direct traffic to the assembly area and parking. Here’s a map, attached, that shows how vehicles will enter and exit the premises.

Flags will then be picked up starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

If there’s bad weather, cemetery officials will set another day for pickup.

It’s become an annual event for community members to show appreciation for the men and women who served our nation by placing American flags at the headstones of fallen service members. The 336-acre cemetery was established in 1937.

Learn more by visiting this website.

