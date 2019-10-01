Communities, law enforcement rally to fight crime, drug abuse

SAN ANTONIO - It's that time again, as communities and law enforcement around San Antonio come together to take a stand against crime and prevent drug abuse.

The 36th annual National Night Out event takes place Tuesday, Oct. 1.

"The San Antonio Police Department's Volunteers in Policing (VIP) works year round to register organizations citywide in support of National Night Out. These organizations include: churches, senior living facilities, neighborhood associations, businesses, schools, universities, and military bases," said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Many neighborhoods across the city are participating and holding events in their area. Here are few of the events taking place today:

West End Hope in Action National Night Out - Special guests include Police Chief William McManus, Sheriff Javier Salazar, Congressman Lloyd Doggett, State Senator Jose Menendez, State Representative Diego Bernal, Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales and Councilman Roberto Trevino take part in what is described in a press release as the " most attended National Night Out in San Antonio." The event will take place at West End Park from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Special guests include Police Chief William McManus, Sheriff Javier Salazar, Congressman Lloyd Doggett, State Senator Jose Menendez, State Representative Diego Bernal, Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales and Councilman Roberto Trevino take part in what is described in a press release as the " most attended National Night Out in San Antonio." The event will take place at West End Park from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. National Night Out in Balcones Heights - The City of Balcones Heights will be hosting its annual National Night Out event which includes food and fun activities. Since the event is on October 1 they will get into the Halloween spirit with a showing of Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas". The event takes place at the Balcones Heights Justice Center from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. with the movie beginning at 7 p.m.

The City of Balcones Heights will be hosting its annual National Night Out event which includes food and fun activities. Since the event is on October 1 they will get into the Halloween spirit with a showing of Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas". The event takes place at the Balcones Heights Justice Center from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. with the movie beginning at 7 p.m. Harlandale National Night Out - : Harlandale ISD is celebrating with special guest speakers, food, vendors, carnival rides and student performances. Local organizations and businesses will also share a variety of services and resources available to the community. The HISD Police Department will meet parents and students and share important safety information. The event will take place at Harlandale Memorial Stadium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: Harlandale ISD is celebrating with special guest speakers, food, vendors, carnival rides and student performances. Local organizations and businesses will also share a variety of services and resources available to the community. The HISD Police Department will meet parents and students and share important safety information. The event will take place at Harlandale Memorial Stadium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. UIW National Night Out ​​​​​​- Students, faculty and staff are invited to meet the UIW Police Department and members of the Environmental Health and Risk Management Team. Tiff's Treats and Jimmy John's will sponsor giveaways during the event. Interactive games and free T-shirts will also be on-site, along with door prizes every half hour. The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Benson Stadium.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.