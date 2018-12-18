Communities working to gain fire safety designation in Converse

CONVERSE, Texas - Converse Fire Department leaders are looking to help nearly 20 communities gain a Firewise designation, in an effort between communities and city and state leaders to promote fire safety in the areas where wild land and urban neighborhoods meet.

Firewise is a national best practice designation from the National Fire Protection Association and the Texas Forest Service.

Miramar Homeowners Association in Converse is the first community in the city attempting to reach the designation. The HOA has been working for about a year to create a buffer zone around the subdivision to keep dangerous fuel brush away from more than 600 homes.

Converse Fire Department leaders hope to get about four communities to reach the designation in the next year.

City leaders are going to introduce a new ordinance that will require developers to build a fire buffer zone in subdivisions they build.

There are six communities in Bexar County that are designated as Firewise: the cities of Shavano Park and Leon Valley; Big Springs HOA near Stone Oak; Roseheart HOA near Loop 1604 and Bulverde; Los Reyes Canyon; and Iron Horse HOA near Helotes.

Some insurance companies offer discounts to communities that have received the Firewise designation.

To find out how to become a Firewise community, contact your local fire department or visit the Texas Forest Service website.

