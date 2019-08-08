Community calls for improvements along Roosevelt Avenue on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A South Side community is starting to see positive changes along a deadly stretch of road.

Olga Martinez, president of the Villa Coronado Homeowners Association, has been pushing for safety improvements along Roosevelt Avenue.

A 2017-2022 bond approved by voters will make improvements to Roosevelt between I-10 and Loop 410.

Martinez’s neighborhood is just south of that. The community is asking that similar improvements be made to the one mile stretch south of Loop 410.

Martinez pointed to nearly a dozen fatalities along the stretch of the road in recent decades. The latest one in February was a tipping point, but changes have started to move along.

“They did go ahead and put 35 mph speed limit signs. And they also striped the yellow stripes,” she said.

Signs warning of pedestrian crossings were also installed.

“They're still going 50, 60, 70 (mph) on Roosevelt,” Martinez said.

The Texas Department of Transportation and the city of San Antonio have promised additional changes, such as more streetlights and overhead mast arm flashers to warn motorists of the pedestrians in the area.

Martinez said it’s not just people but also buses and vehicles that have problems getting across the busy road.

“We actually need a crosswalk too, where they can push a button and the light turns red and the traffic stops,” she said.

Martinez said a housing development in the area is expected to increase traffic even more for those who live in between.

The city and TxDOT are working on a pedestrian mobility bond project. More details are expected in the near future.

