Community design for new park to be unveiled Tuesday night

SAN ANTONIO - The community design for the new Phillis Wheatley Park on the Eastside will be unveiled at a community meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at HIS Bridge Builders.

Park architects and artist Reginald Adams will join San Antonio Housing Authority members at the meeting.

Phillis Wheatley Park is the result of San Antonio Housing Authority’s Art in the Park Initiative.

SAHA is working to convert an unused green space near the recently completed and innovative mixed-income housing neighborhood, East Meadows, into a family-friendly community space adorned with signature artwork from well-known artist Reginald Adams.

The final design and artwork will be presented next week.

