Community members honor murdered former San Antonio teacher

SAN ANTONIO - Dozens turned out to remember a former San Antonio teacher who was found murdered last week in Denver.

Friends, former colleagues and students filled El Buen Pastor Church on Saturday to remember 49-year-old Jeanna Leslie. Those in attendance sang and shared stories about the former Harmony Science Academy-San Antonio English teacher.

Leslie's funeral will take place in California, so this was her San Antonio friends' chance to share their feelings.

Leslie was found stabbed to death in her Denver apartment on Feb. 13. A 40-year-old homeless man who Leslie was helping has been arrested in connection with the crime, Denver news outlets reported.

