Community rallies around local business burglarized overnight

SAN ANTONIO - When Sangria on the Burg owner Cesar Zepeda got a notification his restaurant alarm was triggered at 5 a.m. Saturday, he didn't think anything of it, as one of the alarm sensors had been giving him trouble.

He said he told police not to dispatch officers out to his restaurant, located at 5115 Fredericksburg Road, and stopped by the restaurant himself, hoping to avoid a false alarm fee. When he got to his restaurant, he realized the patio door had been kicked in and money was taken.

Zepeda said that most robbers don't get away with much cash due to the fact that some restaurant owners operate mostly through credit cards, but this was different. Zepeda said that he had just catered a wedding and the couple paid cash, meaning the robbers got away with a large sum of money.

Zepeda said the restaurant didn't have cameras and that he and police are looking to see if any nearby businesses' surveillance cameras may have captured the burglars on video.

The business posted to Instagram Saturday morning, writing, "It's sad to think that someone would break into a family owned business and take what we work so hard to earn. It really hurts. We could use your support now more than ever."

While the burglary was disappointing to the local business owner, he said the outpouring of support from patrons, other business owners and food bloggers has been touching.

Many have reached out to Zepeda, asking how they can help him recoup what was taken from him, and people have replied to the Instagram post saying they will stop by his restaurant to grab a bite.

The restaurant maintains strong ratings on food review blogs such as Yelp! and Google Reviews, with many reviewers commenting on the savory dishes and great service they've received.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.