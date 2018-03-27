Community remembering 8-year-old boy killed in crash

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas - The Universal City community gathered Monday night to remember 8-year-old Nehemiah Perez, who was killed in a car crash March 19.

The family's pastor, Ron Arbauch, said the family was coming out of their neighborhood along Farm to Market Road 78 when a driver hit their car.

Nehemiah was killed and his parents and sibling were injured. Nehemiah's family has clung to its faith.

"I look at his life, and how he loved was supernatural, in my opinion," said Nehemiah's father, Victor Perez.

Perez said he feels his son was put on earth to show him and his wife how to live life. As he described it, "with a pure heart, with a pure attitude."

"God said, 'Your time is done,'" Perez said.

Arbauch described Nehemiah as someone who knew and loved God.

"I have no idea about tomorrow. I have no idea about the next hour," Perez said. "(My wife) and I have resolved ourselves to stop asking about tomorrow and to just say, 'Take each and everything minute by minute, moment by moment. Carry on and let everyone know, until the day I die, about a beautiful 8-year-old named Nehemiah.'"

Perez added, "The Lord is my comfort. That's what his name (Nehemiah) means."

