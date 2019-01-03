Community remembers Bexar County Commissioner Paul Elizondo

SAN ANTONIO - Loved ones celebrated the life of Bexar County Commissioner Paul Elizondo, who died on Thursday at age 83, during a rosary, which took place Wednesday at San Fernando Cathedral.

The church was packed with family, friends, community leaders and several of Elizondo’s musician friends and students.

The priest described Elizondo as a family man. He leaves behind three sons, three granddaughters and his wife of 55 years, Irene.

Elizondo spent a lot of his childhood on his family’s farm near Gonzales, Texas. He graduated from St. Mary’s University and is a former U.S. Marine. He taught music as a band director for 16 years in San Antonio high schools. He then became a public servant for more than 30 years of his life.

One of his former music students, Joe Mendoza, described Elizondo as one of his life role models.

“He was tough on us,” Mendoza said. “He was trying to get the best out of us. That’s the type of man he was.”

The eulogies were given by two of Elizondo’s close friends, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and former Mayor Henry Cisneros.

Wolff spoke about their friendship together when Elizondo was a public servant. Cisneros described Elizondo’s childhood and love for music, the military, family and his community.

At one point, Cisneros described Elizondo’s final day. He said Elizondo spent Christmas Eve surrounded by his family at home.

“God gave him and his family that final moment of life, cheer and love,” Cisneros said.

At the end of the rosary, the family thanked everyone for their outpouring of love.

On Thursday, the public can say their final goodbyes to Elizondo. His funeral will begin at 10 a.m. at San Fernando Cathedral.

Link: Cisneros' eulogy

Link: Wolff's eulogy

