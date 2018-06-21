Company accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars

SAN ANTONIO - A local company is accused of scamming dozens of people out of thousands of dollars.

The Better Business Bureau said Phostorian stole more than $120,000. The Attorney General's Office also confirmed Wednesday it is investigating the company.

Phostorian is described as a digital scrapbooking company that preserves photos and videos.

The BBB said Phostorian presented customers with franchise opportunities by telling people to invest nearly $4,000 and they would be provided with a kit to start the franchise. But the company allegedly never delivered on that promise.

The BBB said it has received more than 30 complaints and reviews in 22 states. The organization has tried reaching the company, but no luck.

Anyone who believes they were scammed can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission or the BBB.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.