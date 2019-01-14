Condensation dripping on meat leads to failing health score at NE Side meat market

SAN ANTONIO - A North East side meat market failed a city health inspection last month after condensation was seen dripping onto meat stored in a meat case.

Culebra Meat Market, located in the 14000 block of Nacogdoches, was also cited for having black residue in its bulk salt container and for improperly labeling foods.

Health records show this the market’s second failed inspection since the fall of 2017.

You can read the full report by searching the The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (very good to acceptable)

89-80 = B (acceptable to marginal)

79 or lower = C (marginal to poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Café Twenty, 1314 Hines Ave., 100

The Cheesecake Factory, 7400 San Pedro Ave., 100

Las Islas Marias, 10930 Perrin Beitel, 96

Azuca, 709 S. Alamo St., 94

El Rinconcito Taqueria, 2102 S. Laredo St., 94

Cracker Barrel restaurant, 123 SW Loop 410, 93

Perfect Score, 6420 NW Loop 410, 91

Torito Mexican Restaurant, 5314 S. Presa St., 91

Doner Kebab Café, 6851 N. FM 1604 West, 90

La Villita Café, 418 Villita St., 90

Zarazua’s Café, 400 W. Sunset Rd., 88

Piranha Killer Sushi, 260 E. Basse, 86

Janie’s Café, 930 Ruiz St., 83

Munchies, 5602 W. Huasman Rd., 79

Roy’s Pronto Taco Hut, 246 Old Hwy. 90 West, 78

Las Sabrosas de Guanajuato, 6825 San Pedro Ave., 76

Plaza Jalisco, 310 Valley Hi Drive, 76

410 Corner Stop, 2300 NE Loop 410, 72

Old San Francisco Steak House, 10223 Sahara Drive, 72

Bill Miller BBQ, 101 W. Commerce St., 68

Culebra Super Meat Market, 14100 Nacogdoches Rd., 57

