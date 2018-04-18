Condolences sent to Bush family after death of former first lady Barbara Bush

HOUSTON, Texas - Past and current political leaders, celebrities and other prominent figures shared their condolences with the Bush family Tuesday after the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Bush died Tuesday afternoon in Houston. She suffered from congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, for some time now, Houston’s KPRC reports.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, congestive heart failure means the heart can’t pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs.

Bush's sons, George and Jeb, shared heartfelt messages about their mother.

George W. Bush, son of Barbara Bush

"My dear mother has passed on at age 92. Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was. Barbara Bush was a fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions. To us, she was so much more. Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I’m a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother. Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you all for your prayers and good wishes."

Jeb Bush, son of Barbara Bush

“Columba and I join every member of the Bush family in offering our sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support for my Mom in recent days, and throughout her remarkable life. I’m exceptionally privileged to be the son of George Bush and the exceptionally gracious, gregarious, fun, funny, loving, tough, smart, graceful woman who was the force of nature known as Barbara Bush. Thank you for your prayers, and we look forward to celebrating and honoring her life and contributions to our family and great nation in the coming days.”

President Donald Trump

.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4NzyjxqAFM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Barack and Michelle Obama

Barack and Michelle Obama on death of Barbara Bush: "Barbara Bush was the rock of a family dedicated to public service, and our thoughts and prayers are with both Presidents Bush and the entire Bush family tonight." https://t.co/14YsNRxhu7 pic.twitter.com/nmBMdVCTFl — ABC News (@ABC) April 18, 2018

Attorney General Ken Paxton

“With all of Texas and our nation, I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Barbara Bush. Among her many accomplishments, the former first lady worked tirelessly to promote literacy and was known worldwide for her honor, integrity, sense of humor, and faith. Her strong love for her husband and her family was an encouragement to everyone. Mrs. Bush will be dearly missed, but her legacy will impact generations to come. My deepest sympathy and fervent prayers are with the Bush family as they grieve.”

Senator John Cornyn

“Barbara has blessed this nation with her unwavering service, strong moral compass, and trademark sense of humor,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Eternally devoted to her faith, family, and country, her legacy in promoting literacy will live on in the families she touched and young minds she helped cultivate. Sandy and I join Texans and the nation in prayer for the entire Bush family tonight.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

"Barbara Pierce Bush was best known to the world as the wife of a president and the mother of another, but in Houston we also knew her as a local leading light, an achiever in her own right who spoke and acted from the heart and the gut. She was a focused advocate for literacy and volunteerism; she was the brightest light among the “Thousand Points of Light” her husband charted; and frankly her kindness and counsel to me, away from the public gaze, will remain valuable as well as unforgettable.

"For these reasons and more, I join Houstonians and her many admirers around the globe in mourning her death and expressing heartfelt condolences to our treasured neighbor, Former President George H.W. Bush, and the rest of the Bush family.

"The former president and former first lady weren’t born in Houston but they got here as soon as they could. Mrs. Bush quickly turned to volunteerism and grassroots political work in our city. The help she provided to local charities, on her way to becoming 'The First Lady of Literacy' through the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, left a wonderful legacy even though much of it took place behind the scenes.

"As they express sorrow about her passing, many people will comment on the inspiring figure she became on the world stage. That role should never be overlooked. But as mayor, I suggest we also remember her as the refined-yet-salty Houston jewel she was.

"Few may have noticed that after Hurricane Harvey, her foundation and the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries provided a combined $2 million for resources, supplies and books at schools and public libraries disrupted by the storm disaster. And so her great works live on, along with our recollections.

"In her loving memory, the City of Houston and the Houston Public Library Foundation will work to complete the master planned improvements to the Barbara Bush Literacy Plaza in front of the Jesse H. Jones Central Library."

Al Gore

"Former First Lady Barbara Bush was a pillar of strength for her family and was much admired in our country. Both the wife and the mother of a U.S. President, she will be remembered for her service, pragmatism, and strong, kind spirit."

Bill Clinton

"Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory."

Mitt Romney

"Barbara raised a family of service & character, stood by her beloved husband in the best & worst of times, and spoke her convictions with courage & passion. The great First Lady of our times. Ann and I will profoundly miss her friendship, her compassion, & the twinkle of her eye."

JJ Watt

Rest In Peace Mrs. Barbara Bush.

You were a beautiful light in this world and I am forever thankful for your friendship. pic.twitter.com/yuZvQ7o8aH — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 17, 2018

Beto O'Rourke

"First Lady Barbara Bush was dedicated to our state and devoted to our country. I'm joining Texans and Americans everywhere in keeping her family in our thoughts during this time."

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

"Throughout her life, Barbara Bush showed us all the importance of charity, literacy, and love of country. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family as they mourn her passing. Rest In Peace."

NASA

"We're saddened by the loss of former First Lady Barbara Bush. In her honor, here's a pic of her and former President George H.W. Bush calling astronauts in space from Mission Control in Houston during Space Shuttle mission STS-120 & @Space_Station Expedition 16 in 2007."

Ronna McDaniel

"Barbara Bush was known for her immeasurable kindness and generosity as First Lady, mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother. An entire nation loved her and admired her unfailing faith. I’ll be keeping the entire family in my prayers."

Governor Greg Abbott

“Barbara Bush dedicated her life to helping others. As only the second woman in history to be both the wife and mother of U.S. presidents, Barbara had a unique and profound impact on our country.

“Spearheading the fight against illiteracy, she created the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, working to improve the lives of those less fortunate through education. Her selfless devotion to service defines the inspiring legacy Barbara has left behind. Her impact on Texas and our nation will forever be treasured.

“Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to President George H.W. Bush and the entire Bush family during this difficult time. We ask that all Texans join us in keeping them in their thoughts and prayers as they mourn the passing of a devoted wife, mother, and public servant.”

