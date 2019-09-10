Conductor: Man saw train, didn't move in time before being hit by locomotive

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating a death on train tracks on the city's South Side.

San Antonio firefighters responded to a report of a man hit by a train around 1 p.m. Tuesday on South Presa Street and Conrad, not far from Roosevelt Park.

When officers arrived, the man was already dead.

The train conductor told police he saw the man walking on the tracks and tried slowing down and blowing the horn. He said the man waved his hands, acknowledging he saw the train, but he didn't move in time.

The man was thrown about 30 feet away. His name has not been released.

