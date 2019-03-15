Confessed killer sentenced to 45 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO - During a brief sentencing hearing Friday, Orlando Valdez Jr., 29, pleaded guilty to strangling his fiancee, Aletta “Allie Marie” Holloway, 22, just three months after the couple had announced their engagement on Christmas Day in 2016.

“I do assess punishment at 45 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” Judge Velia Meza told Valdez after accepting his plea agreement.

Because Valdez used a deadly weapon to strangle Holloway, he must serve half of his sentence before parole is a consideration.

Following sentencing, Holloway’s cousin, Amanda Haas, read a letter from the victim’s father.

It read in part, “Orlando Valdez Jr. is an evil heartless person who murdered the most precious thing in my life.”

Holloway’s mother, also named Aletta Holloway, said that her daughter loved life, people and especially music. She said that her daughter was an accomplished pianist who was studying music.

Addressing Valdez, Aletta Holloway spoke of "conditional forgiveness."

“You have to confess and repent for me to forgive you, because if God requires it, I’m not going to just forgive you,” she said. “I need you to confess and repent.”

Throughout the victim impact statements, Valdez remained stoic, his eyes cast downward and void of tears.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.