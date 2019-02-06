Confluence Park awarded one of highest architectural honors in country

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's Confluence Park was awarded the 2019 Institute Honor Award for Architecture from the American Institute of Architects, one of the highest honors for the profession in the country.

The news was announced Tuesday in a news release from the San Antonio River Foundation.

Confluence Park, which opened March of 2018, was one of nine projects recognized. Other winners include Arlington Elementary School in Tacoma, Washington, and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

According to the San Antonio River Foundation, "the award is one of the highest honors in the architecture profession, celebrating the best contemporary architecture which highlights the many ways building and spaces can improve lives."

Confluence Park was designed by Lake|Flato Architects.

