SAN ANTONIO - Passengers at the San Antonio International Airport will no longer need to jump on a shuttle bus to get to their rental cars.

A consolidated rental car facility at the airport is now open. Construction first began in 2015.

Passengers can now pick up their luggage, meet agents at the counter and walk into the parking garage to pick up their rental car.

The facility can host up to 14 rental car brands.

