Constable: Pct. 2 deputy arrested, accused of DWI after Fiesta event

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Precinct 2 deputy constable was arrested Thursday after attending a Fiesta event and is now accused of driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol level over 0.15, according to Constable Michelle Barrientes-Vela.

Barrientes-Vela announced the arrest of one of her deputies, identified as Jerry Loera, during a news conference Thursday afternoon outside the county's justice intake center. She said she has taken steps to terminate him.

Loera was off-duty at the time of the arrest, which happened just north of downtown.

Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Loera was pulled over by San Antonio police for a traffic violation and was found to be intoxicated, Vela said.

Booking records show the arrest happened along Interstate 10 near Scales Street.

Vela said Loera consented to a Breathalyzer test, which determined his blood-alcohol content was almost double the legal limit.

Documentation for proposed termination for Loera has been filed. He has been with the department for over 10 years, Vela said.​

A mugshot for Loera has not yet been released by jail officials.

