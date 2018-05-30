Construction company owner arrested on theft charges

SAN ANTONIO - A 31-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion that his construction company took money from elderly people for work that was never started or completed, San Antonio police said.

Skylar Buras, of Buras Construction, was arrested without incident by North San Antonio Fear Free Environment Unit officers.

Buras has been under investigation for several months following several complaints from people about the company, police spokesman Officer Douglas Greene said.

Sales representatives from Buras' company would go door-to-door and get elderly residents to sign a contract for home repairs, which included putting down large sums of money, Greene said.

After that, the victims would not hear back from the company for a long time, Greene said.

"The victims we have talked to, there's been months to over a year before they got any kind of response from Mr. Buras' construction company," he said.

Three of the victims are 80 years old and one was 77, Greene said. More victims, possibly from other communities, are expected to come forward.

Buras was charged with theft $30,000 to $150,000 elderly and theft of $2,500 to $30,000.

Buras had several different addresses in Bexar and surrounding counties, Greene said.

