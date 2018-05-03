Construction on Frio Street prompts VIA bus detours for Sunday, Monday

SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio will perform road work on Frio Street beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 6, and continuing through 7 a.m. Monday, May 7.

The majority of transfers between VIA bus routes in the Centro Plaza area will be relocated to Milam Park.

Several temporary bus stops have been established to assist passengers with transfers at this location. Routes 46 and 301 will be the only routes to service Centro Plaza during this construction.

To learn more about how the construction might affect your trip in the Centro Plaza area, see map and bus stop list at VIAinfo.net, or call VIA Customer Service at 210-362-2020.

