Construction shuts down part of Loop 1604, causing headaches, traffic

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Department of Transportation has a series of closures that will affect your commute this weekend.

On Friday, the westbound lanes of Loop 1604 from Huebner to Blanco roads were shut down as crews worked on the turnaround bridge. The eastbound lanes of Loop 1604 from Northwest Military Highway were also shut down.

Part of the highway reopened Saturday at 4:30 p.m., but crews encountered some delays, including rain and a broken-down truck.

CLOSURE UPDATE: Westbound Loop 1604 mainlanes are open: eastbound mainlanes and the crossovers at Blanco, Huebner and Bitters/Rogers Ranch are next. — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) February 2, 2019

The closure caught many by surprise, prompting social media posts including one that read, "so they just cancelled 1604?????"

Another Twitter user warned, "My San Antonio people... for the love of everything, DO NOT GET ON 1604 anywhere between I-10 and 281 for at least a few hours. Trust me."

Another Twitter user sent her condolences to those in traffic, writing, "RIP to anyone stuck in the 1604 traffic."

On Sunday, the eastbound and westbound Loop 1604 cloverleaf ramps to Interstate 10 will be shut down for guardrail work. The closures will run nightly from Sunday to Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF CLOSURES

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.